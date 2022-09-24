Amid incessant rain in Delhi, commuters should avoid these stretches

The Delhi traffic police on Friday advised commuters to avoid certain stretches due to waterlogging, potholes and uprooting of trees as the national capital as incessant rain has battered the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police issued the list of stretches and said, “Due to incessant #DelhiRains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes."

The police said that waterlogging has been reported on 12 locations including the Libaspur underpass on GT Road, Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut on the Ring Road, CDR Chowk on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor (Gurugram direction) and Vasant Kunj on MG Road.

Trees are uprooted on a total of 22 routes including Dilshad Garden on Dilshad Garden road, near the Qutub Minar on MB Road, in Hauz Khas Market on Hauz Khas Market road, near Khel Gaon on August Kranti Marg, near Laxmibai College on GTK Road.

The potholes are situated on the following roads- Azad Market Chowk, R/A Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road, Ring Road near Satya Niketan Moti Bagh, Patel Chowk to Ashoka Road, near RML hospital on Talkatora road, near INA Market on Aurobindo Marg, Azad Market near DCM Chowk, Telco T-Point, Dauli Piyau Najafgarh road, Rafi Marg in front of Neeti Aayog, Peeragarhi Chowk on Rohtak Road, near Swami Dayanand Hospital in Seemapuri and MB Road near Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the above stretches for their convenience.

Heavy rain has lashed Delhi since Thursday. On Friday, traffic snarls were seen in the national capital with drivers having to negotiate waterlogged roads and stretches obstructed by fallen trees.

The traffic police said on Friday that it received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 of trees falling.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi for Saturday. The IMD cautioned people about moderate rain at most places while heavy rain is expected at a couple of locations.

