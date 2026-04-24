Amid supply delay, Delhi govt schools short of textbooks

Delhi government schools are facing an acute shortage of textbooks due to an apparent delay in the government’s distribution system, with teachers and students saying they have been forced to adopt temporary measures such as reusing textbooks from previous batches, using printouts of e-books, and assigning reduced homework. A principal of another government school noted that students who recently passed out have shared their textbooks with juniors

Calling the delay a “routine” issue frequently reported during the start of the academic year, principals, teachers, and students said that book supply has started but is only partial – books for certain classes and subjects have arrived.

On Wednesday, Delhi High Court advocate and education rights activist Ashok Agarwal wrote to the education secretary Sanjeev Ahuja, saying that the delay amounted to “contempt of court”. He pointed to a previous writ petition in which the department had filed an affidavit assuring the court that textbooks would be provided to students of Classes 1 to 8 on the very first day of each academic session.

“By the aforesaid affidavit you have undertaken to distribute text books amongst students on the 1st day of beginning of the academic session…however till date no text books have been distributed amongst 10 lakh students studying in your schools in classes 1 to VIII,” the letter dated April 23 mentioned, citing an order issued by the secretary (education) on April 16, 2024.

A parent of a Mayur Vihar-based government school, on condition of anonymity, said her son is “making do” with printed a few chapters from photographs shared by his senior to refer to in class and resorts to e-book apps at home

“He has received 7–8 copies and stationery items such as colours and pencils, but is still waiting for his textbooks. Meanwhile, to ensure his studies do not suffer, he mentioned a class-wise e-book app used by his teacher, which he relies on for studying at home. Additionally, I got a few chapters printed from images shared by a previous student.,” said the mother of a class 4 student.

Recalling the past three years her child has spent in the school, she said: “Copies are distributed early, but textbooks usually arrive around May. Nearly 1–2 months of every academic session pass like this.”

The Delhi government provides free textbooks to all students in government and aided schools (Nursery to Class 12) under its “Free Supply of Textbooks” scheme, offering physical books or cash in lieu of books and writing materials ( ₹550– ₹830 per year).

Highlighting the issue, Ajay Veer Yadav, the general secretary of the Delhi Government Schools Teachers Association (GSTA), said teachers are making efforts at their own level to provide photocopied study material till books arrive.

“In the current academic session, textbooks for some subjects of Class 7 have still not been made available in many schools. This situation remains a matter of concern across most schools. Teachers are making individual efforts to maintain continuity in learning by providing students with photocopied study materials. This clearly points to an administrative lapse, while the responsibility continues to be shouldered by teachers themselves,” Yadav said.

A principal of another government school, who asked not to be identified, noted that students who recently passed out have shared their textbooks with juniors, helping to ensure minimal academic disruption.

“Books usually come two or three weeks late. So, we ask students who’ve passed out to give their books to juniors, and this isn’t unique this time. As and when the supplies of new books come, we get them replaced,” the principal of a Rohini-based government school said.

Queries sent to the Delhi government’s Director of Education and the education minister’s office did not elicit any response till the time going to print.