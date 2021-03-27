Amid surging Covid-19 cases, Delhi issues fresh restrictions. Details here

The Delhi government on Saturday issued new orders with regards to gatherings in closed spaces amid the recent spate of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The order followed the earlier restrictions that were put in place by the government on celebrations and gatherings at public places and religious sites during the upcoming festivals of Holi, Navratri and Shab-e-Barat. The government has also issued new restrictions on people arriving at the airport, trains stations and bus terminals.

Delhi recorded 1,558 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest in more than three months, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the health department on Saturday. The Capital’s infection tally surged to 655,834 and included 6,625 active cases and 638,212 recoveries and 10,997 deaths.

Read more: Govt releases list of states with more than 280,000 Covid-19 cases

Here’s the list of restrictions put in place by the Delhi government amid rising Covid-19 cases:

1. The government has capped gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. Also, only 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals. The restriction will stay in place till April 30, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

2. In an earlier order, celebrations and gatherings at public places and religious sites in the Capital are banned for Holi, Navaratri and Shab-e-Barat. “It is anticipated that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, etc. may pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Considering this, it has been decided that public celebrations and all gatherings/congregations during upcoming festivals should not be allowed in public places,” the order signed by chief secretary Vijay Dev said.

Read more: 80% of new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, 5 other states: Govt

3. However, private parties inside houses and private lawns will be allowed.

4. DDMA has also said that people arriving at the airport, train stations and bus terminals will be randomly tested. “All district disaster management authorities shall conduct random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from the states where Covid-19 cases are increasing, at all airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBT) and other alighting points (for private buses) in NCT of Delhi,” the order stated.

Read more: ‘Lockdown not a solution’, says Delhi health minister as Covid-19 cases soar

5. The government has also directed all district magistrates (DMs) to increase surveillance of super-spreader areas to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and social distancing is followed. “There are several super-spreader areas like weekly markets, cinema, malls, Metro services, religious places, etc. All the DMs should greatly intensify their enforcement efforts and awareness campaigns in these areas. Areas, where sero surveillance is low, should also be targeted with more intensive efforts,” said the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON