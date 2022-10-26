Amit Yadav appointed new NDMC chairman

Amit Yadav, a 1991 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, was on Tuesday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). He succeeds Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been relieved of his duty with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs on October 25, 2022.

The communication issued by the director (services) BG Krishnan to the LG house states: “I am directed to say that with the approval of the competent authority, it is decided to appoint Amit Yadav, IAS AGMUT-1991, as the chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council with effect from October 25th 2022. it is further requested the Bhupinder SIngh Bhalla may be relieved with effect from 25th October 2022.” Bhalla had taken over the post on 27 May 2022. On 19th October 2022, the appointments committee of the cabinet had approved the move for Bhalla to take over the post of secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable energy with superannuation of current secretary Indshekhar Chaturvedi on 31st October 2022.

Amit Yadav is a science graduate with BSc in Chemistry and also holds degrees in LLB and MBA. He was holding the post of additional secretary in ministry of commerce and industry. Earlier, he was also joint secretary in department of telecommunications (Jan 2016-October 2019) and commissioner of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2014-16.

As the new chief of NDMC, the immediate challenges for Yadav will include the completion of long pending projects such as smart streets scheme, beautification of arterial roads around central vista, shifting of NDMC power supply to green energy, the e-scooter project as well as expansion of smart poles project. Several of these projects have been pending since the tenure of Naresh Kumar, who is now the Delhi chief secretary. The council areas will also witness several redevelopment and beautification projects related to the G-20 Summit expected to be held in Delhi in 2023.