Another warm day expected as Delhi’s air quality improves

The mercury was expected to go up to 33°C on Tuesday a day after Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month since 2006 at 33.6°C, or nine degrees higher than normal, even as the air quality improved to poor category.

The peak temperature on Monday was the third highest for February in 54 years for which data is available. The situation was unlikely to improve soon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Safdarjung observatory, which is Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a minimum of 13.1°C, two degrees above normal, on Monday.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 254 in the “poor category” was recorded at 8.10am. On Monday, the average AQI was 324 in the “very poor” category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 “severe”.

Western disturbances have influenced the Western Himalayan region but have had no impact on the plains in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Dry conditions prevailing in the region and clear skies have led to an increase in temperatures.

The IMD on Monday issued a warning that the unusually high temperatures in much of the country’s west and northwest may impact wheat and other standing crops and horticulture.

On Sunday, IMD issued the first heatwave alert of the year. It said maximum temperatures may soar to 37-39°C in parts of the Kutch and the Konkan regions. This is the earliest a heatwave alert issued for regions. Such alerts are usually issued in March.

A lack of strong western disturbances, which bring rain during winter, and an anti-cyclone persisting over the Gujarat region and neighbourhood, have led to higher temperatures.

The unusual heat spell is unfolding in a repeat of last year. Much of the country did not experience the pleasant weather typical of the spring season and recorded summer-like temperatures.

