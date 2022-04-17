‘A party of goons’: AAP steps up attack on BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of patronising “street thugs and hooligans”, a day after the saffron party’s Delhi unit felicitated eight men who were arrested for vandalising chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence last month.

Three senior AAP leaders — deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj — in separate press conferences on Saturday alleged that the BJP “makes politicians out of criminals” and protects hooligans.

Kejriwal too later tweeted: “If someone commits hooliganism in America, he goes to jail, in India he goes to a specific party. If someone molests a girl in Europe, he goes to jail, in India he goes to this party. They will never make good schools. They need lakhs of illiterate goons, thugs and unemployed people for their politics.”

“Our country needs to boycott parties that support hooligans, criminals if it actually wants to become a world leader,” he said in the next tweet.

Sisodia said the BJP has made it clear that its idols and role models are not freedom fighters. “Its role models are street thugs, who harass and intimidate people and who attack people’s homes. BJP goons attacked my house when my wife and son were alone. The BJP thugs broke down both the main door and back door of my home. Under the leadership of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, more than 200 BJP goons vandalised the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) Sonia Vihar UGR. The UGR is a protected and sensitive location from which water supply is ensured for the people. This attack was also justified by the BJP. There are other instances which prove the BJP protects and rewards goons,” he said.

The BJP’s Delhi unit on Thursday felicitated eight members of the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who were arrested for vandalising Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who welcomed the accused with garlands, tweeted, “The eight BJYM activists who went to jail for protesting against anti-Hindu Kejriwal got bail from the court after 14 days. Welcomed these young revolutionaries at the party office today...”

Chadha called the BJP the Bharatiya “Jaahil” Party.

“The BJP will never develop good schools and colleges because they are fuelled by mobs of uneducated goons. This is a clear message to the BJP — you may continue to indulge in vandalism and hooliganism, while the AAP will promote educated, honest patriots who will build schools and mohalla clinics. There is no doubt that the BJP now stands for the Bharatiya ‘Jaahil’ Party,” he said.

Bhardwaj said the BJP is the only political party in the world that “openly supports molesters”. “In the Unnao case, the BJP government shamelessly supported rapist and murderer MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar... the BJP is building an army of unemployed brainwashed youths to cause riots, build an atmosphere of fear, and make it difficult for women to step out,” Bhardwaj said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The way AAP leaders have compared convicts of some sad rape incidents with the youth who participated in the March 30 demonstration shows their political immaturity... Ever since Kejriwal insulted Kashmiri Hindus, AAP is being seen as an anti-Hindu party. In the press conference, the anti-Hindu mindset of the three AAP leaders was clearly visible. Their statements lacked logic.”