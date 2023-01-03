Home / Cities / Delhi News / AQI woes: Is staying indoors possible? Delhi says not always

The Delhi government has issued an advisory, following the deteriorating air quality, asking city residents to stay indoors, opt for work from home, and carpool when travelling outdoors. Delhiites reflect on the practicality of following these measures without putting their lives on hold.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 301, on January 2, which falls in ‘very poor category’. (Photo: Rahul Singh/ANI (For representational purposes only))
ByKriti Kambiri, New Delhi

The biting cold is not the only thing Delhiites are battling at the moment. On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 301, considered ‘very poor’, as the Capital continued to shiver. In light of the deteriorating air quality, an advisory has been issued by the government for the residents to stay indoors, work from home or carpool when travelling, to gain control over the situation. And while city folks realise this is the need of the hour, they feel it may not always be practical to follow through.

‘Our office has a strict no WFH policy’

“For weeks now, I’ve had severe laryngitis that causes inflammation of the voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection. But, the air is just not clearing up,” rues Kunal Sachdeva, who works at a real estate tech company, and shares that his office doesn’t encourage anyone to work from home. “Since working from home isn’t possible, I am just surviving on my cough syrup and medicines to deal with the toxic air,” he adds.

‘Carpooling is not an option for me’

While carpooling is recommended, for some, it is not a practical option. “All my friends live in different parts of the city, so it’s not possible to carpool when we meet,” says Zilpha Rodrigues, a Mayur Vihar-based writer, adding, “I have my offices in three parts of NCR. So, how can I expect someone to route their vehicle as per my daily requirements?”

Rodrigues, who has lived here all her life, feels staying indoors is only possible to a certain extent. “I can’t even tell the difference anymore since we have been living in the polluted air for far too long... I’m still going out with my friends and stepping out for errands because after a point, you just can’t stop living your life,” she adds.

‘Keeping children indoors, sipping kadha’

Schools for classes up till VIII are closed in the city, but even at home, parents are being extra cautious by not letting the kids out. Sakhi Lalit, a teacher who resides in Sidhartha Nagar, says no matter how challenging it may seem, staying indoors is essential.

Lalit, who is a mother of two kids aged four and six, says, “The pollution level is so high that I just can’t let the children be out at all. Schools are closed, so we spend most of the day cooped up inside. I have added the mandatory kadha to our diet so that no one falls sick. I understand that my kids need to socialise, but what option do I have? Either I can keep them safe indoors or let them fall sick outside... So, I do understand why following these advisories is a must, for the sake of our health and that of our loved ones.”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

