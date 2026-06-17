There would be no dilution of protections applicable to the ecologically fragile Aravalli range, Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday after a meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), where the long-pending Regional Plan 2041 was cleared for approval. Aravalli range protection ‘undiluted’, assures Centre

The issue has been particularly contentious with strong opposition over an earlier draft, released in 2022, replacing the term “Natural Conservation Zone” (NCZ) - mentioned in the 2021 plan - with “Natural Zone”. Environmentalists had said the change meant that conservation was no longer important in the NCR Regional Plan, putting the Aravallis, forest areas, and all water bodies in the region at risk.

Speaking after the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, Khattar, who is also the NCRPB chairperson, said, “There will be no change of any kind in decisions already given by the NGT (National Green Tribunal), Supreme Court, high courts or the ministry of environment.”

Adding that no fresh surveys of the crucial mountain range had been ordered, he said, states have instead been asked to undertake ground verification only in areas where satellite imagery does not conclusively establish whether land qualifies as forest.

“Sometimes it is not clear from satellite imagery whether this green cover is forest or merely appears green. Ground proofing has to be done to establish the factual position on the ground,” said Khattar, adding that reports from Delhi and Haryana were still awaited while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had already submitted theirs.

However, experts said, lack of ground-truthing of the NCZ or protection of the Aravallis directly under the plan, leaves scope for further encroachments and mining.

Prakriti Srivastava, retired IFS officer, who has served as the deputy inspector general of forests (wildlife) in the Union environment ministry, said for years now, states, including Haryana, have failed to identify all types of forests, migratory pathways, and areas where water can simply not be used barring for recharging groundwater.

“This has not been done. How can one make a regional plan without doing this, or defining the NCZ?” she said.

By not explicitly commenting on the Aravallis, the NCRPB further leaves the onus on the Supreme Court appointed Committee, she said.

Earlier, in June, the SC constituted a five-member committee to arrive at a uniform definition of the range to regulate future mining activities, and submit a report on the conservation of the range by August 31.

Chetan Agarwal, an independent forest analyst, said that, after a four year wait, the NCRPB and Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) restored the NCZ provisions of the RP-2021 into the revised draft RP-2041 in their entirety. However, it has, failed to provide further clarity on it.

“The entire Aravallis and all forest areas (notified or not - including deemed forests) were covered, with a strict restriction on construction of 0.5% of the area, just as in the 2021 plan. Now it is said that the draft Regional Plan 2041 with the NCZ provisions was approved in principle, and that Aravalli protections will continue, but the plan has not been finally approved. We hope the 2041 Regional Plan with the entire NCZ provisions of the 2021 regional plan is approved quickly so that the NCRPB can then get on to the task of ensuring compliance with the NCZ provisions,” he said.

Neelam Ahluwalia, environmentalist and founder member, People for Aravallis, said without protecting the Aravallis or ground-truthing of the region, Haryana remains under threat of mining in particular.

“In a report submitted to the MoEFCC and the Haryana government in May 2025 on the ground situation of the Aravallis in all the districts of Haryana, we had highlighted that policy decision of the government to give mining leases in most of the Aravalli hills has resulted in the near annihilation of the oldest mountain range in two districts. More than 3,60,000 hectares land area has desertified in Haryana as a result of destruction of the hills and forests over the last few years which negatively impacts food and water security. The Haryana government has not been doing ground truthing for so long. What are they waiting for? Ground-truthing exercise needs to involve independent biodiversity, ecological, wildlife, water experts for it to be of value,” she said.