Are you exempt from Delhi weekend lockdown? Check here

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday released a detailed list of Delhi weekend lockdown dos and don'ts specifying what will be allowed to function during the weekend lockdown. While the Delhi government has orders all shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar places to be closed till April 30, weekend lockdown will be imposed on April 17 and 18 this week. The restrictions will come into place on 10pm April 16 (Friday) and will be in place till 5am on April 19 ( Monday). People arriving in the city or departing will be allowed to move without any restriction. Weddings will not be affected and people attending weeding events will be allowed movement, Kejriwal said

A night curfew is already in place in the Capital and to seek exemption one needs to apply for an e-pass on delhi.gov.in.

List of services, people exempt from weekend lockdown

> People associated with public health, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence and other government departments on production of their valid identity cards.

> All judicial officials of courts of Delhi on production of their identity card.

> All doctors, nurses, paramedical staff of private clinics.

> Pregnant women and patients if they are travelling to get medical services.

> Officials of diplomats.

> Electronic and print media personnel.

> No restriction on interstate intrastate movement. No e-pass will be required for such movements.

> People going for vaccination.

> People associated with essential services, including grocery, milk, fruits and vegetables shops.

> People associated with banking services, ATMs.

> People providing telecommunication, internet, IT services etc.

> E-commerce delivery services.

> Petrol pump, LPG, CNG staff.

> Power generation, distribution staff, people associated with cold storage services, private security services.

> Staff of production units of services which require continuous process.

Do weekend lockdown work?

Night curfews, weekend lockdowns are being imposed in several cities as a soft measure, instead of clamping down a total lockdown. Kejriwal has reiterated that he doesn't believe in lockdown as it only slows down the spread of the infection. States should bring in lockdown only when the health infrastructure gets overloaded. The weekend lockdown which will be in force this week will ensure people do not come out on the streets and indulge in recreational activities at a time when the Capital is seeing the maximum spike in the number of daily infections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON