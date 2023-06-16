3 try to rob forex shop in Delhi’s CP area, one held as owner fights back

Three men carrying firearms allegedly entered the office of a money exchanger at Scindia House near Connaught Place Outer Circle in central Delhi and attempted to rob cash at gunpoint on Friday afternoon, police officers aware of the incident said, adding that their attempt was foiled by the shopkeeper and the public, who caught one of them and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

A police team reached the spot and learnt that three people armed with weapons entered the office of Raju Sharma, a money exchanger, and attempted robbery at gunpoint. (Representational Image)

The arrested suspect was identified as Narender, 36, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, police said. Police added that the two other suspects, who were also identified, managed to escape from the crime scene. However, the pistol one of them was carrying fell on the spot during the incident. The two suspects at large are originally from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Police did not reveal their names as they were yet to be arrested.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said that around 4pm, the Barakhamba Road police station received a call regarding a robbery attempt at a shop at Scindia House. A police team reached there and learnt that three people armed with weapons entered the office of Raju Sharma, a money exchanger, and attempted robbery at gunpoint.

Apart from that pistol, another firearm and a stolen TVS Apache motorcycle on which the suspects had come were seized by the police.

A police officer who visited the crime scene but did not want to be named said that apart from the money exchanger, his three employees were also present at the shop. “The shopkeeper and his staff raised an alarm. Hearing their screams some locals rushed towards the shop and seeing the crowd, the suspects panicked and attempted to flee by showing their firearms,” said the officer.

“The crowd overpowered one of them and thrashed him. He identified himself as Narender. The other two fled. Two pistols were seized from the spot. A case of attempted robbery has been registered and investigations are underway,” the officer added.

During the initial interrogation, the officer said, Narender disclosed that he and his two associates had come to the Connaught Place area to spend time together and look for a robbery opportunity. They were roaming around and went to the lane outside Scindia House. “They found the money exchanger’s shop in the seemingly secluded lane and decided to target it. However, the locals intervened and prevented the robbery,” added the officer.

