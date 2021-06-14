Around 1.37 million in 18-45 age group received at least one vaccine dose in Delhi, says govt

Around 1.37 million people in the 18-45 age group in Delhi have got at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said the government’s vaccine bulletin on Monday, which roughly translates to about 20% of the total population in the 18-45 age group in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

“As of today, 20% of the youth of Delhi have been vaccinated. Their vaccination began on May 1, after which the vaccination drive remained suspended for several days. But even after the vaccination drive remaining open for such a limited time, 20% of the youth of Delhi have been vaccinated. This shows that the youth want to get vaccinated,” said AAP legislator Atishi in a press statement on Monday.

She further said several government-run vaccine centres for the 18-45 age group are likely to remain suspended from Tuesday because of a shortage of Covishield vaccine.

The health bulletin said government-run centres in the city have 11 days’ Covaxin stock and 24 days’ Covishield stock for the 45+ group, but only two days’ Covaxin stock and less than a day’s Covishield stock for the 18-45 age group.

In the 18-45 group, around 1.37 million have got at least one dose of the vaccine and around 99,000 have got both doses of the vaccine (Covaxin). In the 45+ group, around 2.6 million have got at least one dose of the vaccine and 900,000 have got both doses, government records showed.

VACCINATION DRIVE

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a vaccine centre in his assembly constituency Babarpur, endorsing the government’s “Jahan vote, wahan vaccination” drive which aims to boost vaccine coverage in the 45+ group by engaging booth level officers in door-to-door drives and setting up temporary vaccine centres in polling booths across the city.

“The drive has so far been successful. Vaccine is the only way to protect the masses against Covid-19. We want to vaccinate a large number of people in the four-week drive,” said Rai.