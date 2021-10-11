Arvind Kejriwal launches programme to provide career guidance to Delhi govt school students

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) flagship ‘desh ka mentor’ programme aimed at providing career guidance to students by citizens who excel in their fields. “Good mentors can tell children about their options and give further guidance after the child picks one,” Kejriwal said at the launch of the programme.

The AAP supremo also took a trip down memory lane to recall that when he was young “it was thought that if you're good at studies, become a doctor or an engineer.” He also said that “many children have a limited horizon of thinking and exposure” and the mentorship programme will help them “chalk a future path with mentors guiding them beyond the role played by their teachers."

The ‘Desh ka Mentor’ programme aims to involve citizens in mentoring anywhere between one to 10 students from Delhi government schools to help them excel in “every sphere of life”. In August, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was announced as the ambassador for the programme.

The Delhi government also launched the ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ in schools on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28. “Every deshbhakti period shall start with a five-minute ‘Deshbhakti Dhyaan’, where the teacher and students shall practice mindfulness, reflect on their gratitude for the country, freedom fighters, and any five persons that they consider deshbhakts, and pledge their respect for the country,” the department of education had said.

