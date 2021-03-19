Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers in Jind on April 4
- “The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament." Sushil Gupta said on Thursday.
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday.
“The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament. We will continue with our protest and our party chief Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering at Huda Maidan in Jind on April 4 in this regard. It will be a mahapanchayat and we demand that the central government repeal the three laws,” Gupta said in a press conference.
Last month, Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.
Thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gathered at Delhi’s borders for nearly three months now, protesting against three contentious farm laws passed in the Parliament in September last year
9am-9pm: Window for jabs to be expanded at govt hospitals
- Delhi government on Thursday ordered all its hospitals to extend the timings of their centres from Monday.
Cops rescue 12-year-old who was kidnapped, forced into sex work
- According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
Nehru Park jogging tracks against green norms: Forest department
- Deputy conservator forests (south division) Amit Anand, who slapped the NDMC with the notice on December 17 for constructions in Nehru Park, which is a deemed forest, said continuing work despite instructions was a violation of the FC Act.
DUTA protests govt’s ‘pattern of assistance’
- Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with principals of the 12 colleges and assured that the government will meet the DU officials to discuss the matter.
Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers in Jind on April 4
- “The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament." Sushil Gupta said on Thursday.
Delhiwale: A fable in the cemetery
- A dilapidated grave in central Delhi that encloses a life extraordinaire
Uptick continues: Delhi adds 607 Covid cases
- For the current uptick in cases, city doctors blame weddings and other large social gatherings.
Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4
Parking space may be defined by dwelling units, not plot size
- The dynamic parking policy mandates that parking space in residential areas will be based on the size and number of dwelling units on a plot instead of the total built-up area.
12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held
Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse
Delhi govt plans light and sound show, photo gallery at CP to mark Martyr’s Day
Delhi govt to double vaccination centres, extend their timings to cover 125,000 people daily
Man who fired, injured police constable arrested after shootout in Ghazipur
- A total of five rounds were exchanged between the suspect and the police team. Of the two bullets fired by the police, one hit the suspect, identified as Adil alias Shakeel, in his thigh.