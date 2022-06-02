Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi: ‘Please arrest all AAP leaders….'

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sharpened his attack on the central government as he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest “all AAP leaders”. The Delhi chief minister also said that after the arrest of Satyendar Jain - a minister in his cabinet - he is anticipating the arrest of Manish Sisodia, his deputy.

“I'd already announced a few months back that the central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Sources have told me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon… centre has ordered all agencies to work on fake cases against him," Kejriwal said.

“I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from the AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at one go. Carry out as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public work,” he added.

Manish Sisodia is possibly the “best education minister in the history of independent India,” the Delhi chief minister said during the video address.

“Some people say this (the probe agency action) is because of upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered. We actually have a joke running on this - that all of us have been certified by PM Modi.”

"Not only in Delhi, but Manish Sisodia has given hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

Sateyndar Jain was arrested earlier this week by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The central probe agency’s action was condemned by several opposition leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

