News / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal's wife summoned in court for alleged violation of election law as her name figures in 2 assembly seats

PTI |
Sep 05, 2023 07:59 PM IST

A Delhi court has summoned Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in the voters list of two assembly constituencies.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal(File photo)
Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur summoned Sunita Kejriwal as an accused on November 18 on an application moved by BJP leader Harish Khurana.

The BJP leader has alleged in his complaint that the chief minister's wife has violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

“After considering the testimony of complainant and other witnesses, this Court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against accused person namely Sunita Kejriwal, W/o Arvind Kejriwal, for the alleged commission of the offences punishable under section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Hence, the accused be summoned accordingly,” the judge said in an order passed on August 29.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of imprisonment for two years.

Khurana claimed Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad assembly constituency (parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad), UP, and also Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 (no person to be registered in more than one constituency) of the RP Act.

He claimed she was liable to be punished for the offences under Section 31 of the Act which deals with making false declarations.

Sign out