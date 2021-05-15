As Covid deaths go up, Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan crematorium will add 150 more pyres

Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan crematorium will soon be extended an additional 1,000 meters on its east side to create space for 150 more pyres and 10 electric crematorium facilities. Construction will begin once the ongoing lockdown ends, crematorium officials told news agency ANI on Saturday.

Crematoriums in the national capital have been inundated with a massive number of bodies amid the raging second wave of the pandemic. In the face of this increased pressure, crematorium authorities had to turn the family members of the deceased away and people had to run pillar to post and wait for up to 20 hours to get their loved ones cremated. Delhi has recorded a total of 21,244 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Crematoriums have also been dealing with the issue of ashes piling up as family members are unable to collect them either because they are themselves infected or they fear getting infected. Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat and Ghazipur crematorium have huge amount of ashes uncollected. As per Hindu tradition, the ashes of the deceased need to be immersed in the Ganga after the last rites have been carried out.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s sanitary superintendent KC Bhardwaj who looks after the operation of eight crematoriums told news agency ANI that currently, the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium is operating on 3,000 meters of land and that the planned extension will be near the Yamuna river.

"At present, we are operating on 3,000 meters. However, the proposal of increasing another 1,000 meters has been granted. Space won't be a problem at all because a repetition of the scenario that Delhi witnessed is unthinkable." said Bhardwaj

"Extension at the eastern side has been well calculated as it will be near the Yamuna River," he added.

Delhi has been witnessing a decline in the daily tally of cases, as the number of tests conducted daily has also been decreasing. On Saturday, the national capital recorded 6,430 new Covid-19 cases and 337 deaths.