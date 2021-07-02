As crowds pack markets in Delhi, govt tells districts to crack the whip

After the Laxmi Nagar market in east Delhi was ordered shut earlier this week over violations of Covid-19 regulations and another three prominent markets warned of similar action, the Delhi government on Friday directed district administrations to keep a close tab on the attendance and whereabouts of civil defence volunteers deployed in marketplaces to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

“We are taking all possible steps to ensure that there is no crowding in marketplaces, and that social distancing and other Covid-19 regulations are adhered to. We are doing our best to provide opportunities to traders to revive their businesses, but after taking adequate precautions. There is a possibility of another Covid-19 wave if we let our guards down. Apart from enforcement teams, we have also deployed civil defence volunteers in markets. Directions have been issued to districts and subdivisions to keep a close tab on the attendance of these volunteers,” said revenue minister Kailash Gahlot.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered shut for a week the market in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar over alleged violations of Covid-19 protocols. Since June 20, as per documents seen by HT, at least three more prominent markets in the city – Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar and Kamla Nagar – were issued notices either by the police or district authorities warning them of similar action.

Markets in the city have a complicated structure, said trader bodies. They comprise traders, employees, porters, labourers, rickshaw pullers, transporters and, finally, customers. “It takes a whole lot of effort to coordinate these many stakeholders and ensure that Covid-19 regulations such as social distancing and mask compliance are adhered to throughout the day. Agencies such as the police and the revenue department are entrusted with enforcement of regulations,” said a senior government official, who asked not to be identified.

The official further said, “The civil defence volunteers have an important role in such a scenario. They are primarily entrusted with the coordination between stakeholders and enforcement agencies. They are to interact with traders, customers and officers throughout the day to ensure that regulations are met. However, in the past few days, we received several complaints from traders that volunteers could not be spotted in markets. So, we decided to make the attendance system more stringent. Now, throughout the shift, they will have to report to their respective SDM office and also their location details. WhatsApp groups have been made for the purpose.”

The number of volunteers deployed in a market depends on the size and nature of the market. For instance, a weekly market in Najafgarh may have only two volunteers, while a bustling one such as the Lajpat Nagar market will have 20 volunteers at any given time. In markets, they are usually deployed in two shifts between 8am and 10pm.

“They are often divided into groups and each group is given a video camera for recording their surroundings. The recordings help us monitor each market and issue prosecution fines; the videos also act as evidence if any case of any penalty dispute,” the official said.

Devraj Baweja, president of Sadar Bazar Traders’ Confederation, said, “Covid-19 regulations can be followed in markets only with better coordination between stakeholders and enforcement agencies. Civil defence volunteers can help immensely in scaling up such coordination. Several volunteers have been deployed in the market but we hardly see them. I hope that the new policy to keep a tab on the attendance and whereabouts of volunteers will help in this regard.”