As Metro trains resume, stations being closed intermittently. DMRC explains why

The Delhi Metro on Monday resumed operation after nearly a month due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs imposed in the national capital. As daily cases of Covid-19 continue their downward slide, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced relaxations in Delhi last week, leading to opening of malls, resumption of metro services and reopening of shops.

However, the people of Delhi have been asked by the state government to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Kejriwal tweeted on Monday morning appealing to the people to not show any laxity.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an update on its Twitter handle to say that it is restricting entry of passengers at stations to ensure social distancing is maintained.

"Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Please bear with us and allow for extra time in your commute," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity while shops in markets and malls have been allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10am to 8pm in Delhi government's plan to unlock the city. Metro services had been suspended on May 10.

People who use Delhi Metro appreciated the step to open it to the public.

"The Covid-19 situation is now better, as compared to what it was before. There are some passengers in the metro but it is not crowded. The steps taken by the Delhi government to gradually unlock are good. I feel that Delhi is slowly moving towards normal conditions," Dhruv Singh, who came to Delhi from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, told news agency ANI.

Metro trains are running with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines.

The Delhi government had also permitted private firms to open with 50 per cent staff. Thus, some employees of the private companies were also heading to work on Monday.

On May 31, construction activities and factories were reopened as the first step towards relaxing the Covid-19 norms in the national capital.