Ashram flyover closure: Traffic police issue fresh advisory. Check details

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a fresh advisory to control the vehicular congestion near the Ashram flyover, both carriageways of which have been out of bounds since January 1 (and will be so for at least 45 days) due to the ongoing final leg of construction work to link it to an extension around 50m away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The advisory is for the Ring Road and Mathura Road, and is in continuation of the one issued on December 30, two days before the closure.

Also Read | Ashram flyover: Traffic snarls as both carriageways shut

“Traffic Advisory! To mitigate the heavy volume of traffic on the stretch of Ring Road and Mathura Road due to the extension of the Ashram flyover, the following traffic arrangements have been made for the ease of commuters,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the details:

(1.) To reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida, commuters coming from CV Raman Marg should take the right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road.

(2.) To reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan and New Delhi area, Vehicles coming from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarai Julena and Jamia should follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

(3.) Drivers travelling from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, CGO should move towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad.

(4.) For IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT and Chirag Delhi, those driving from Noida should go through Kalindi Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5.) For Noida and Badarpur, commuters coming from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT and Chirag Delhi should follow Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Jasola and Kalindi Kunj.

(6.) To reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan, those travelling from Ghaziabad and Noida, via NH24 and ITO side (Ring Road), should take Barapullah flyover.

(7.) For Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS, Defence Colony and AIIMS, commuters coming from Noida and DND towards Ashram Chowk should use the loop towards Sarai Kale Khan, Barapullah (from 4pm to 9pm).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail