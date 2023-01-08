Ashram flyover closure: Traffic police suggest alternate routes in its advisory

As traffic chaos and long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) and Mathura Road due to the closure of the Ashram flyover for the ongoing construction work, the Delhi traffic police, in its advisory on Sunday, suggested a few alternate routes for motorists to avoid using the already congested stretches.

According to the advisory, motorists coming from Jamia Nagar, New Friends Colony (NFC), Taimoor Nagar, Sarita Vihar and even Faridabad destined for north or east Delhi, the traffic police suggest taking a right turn from Taimoor Nagar cut and using the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan.

In addition, commuters destined for the south, central or western parts of Delhi can also use the carriageway as an alternate route. The commuters are advised to take the Barapullah flyover via its loop near Kilokri Mandir Road.

Those heading towards north and east Delhi can go straight on the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan after taking the right turn from the Taimoor Nagar cut.

“We have created a new carriageway at Taimoor Nagar cut below the newly constructed overpass. Earlier, motorists had to take a left from the Taimoor Nagar cut and drive nearly 250 metres to use the U-turn below the Ashram flyover to reach the Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan which added to the traffic jams on the already congested Ring Road carriageway,” a senior traffic police officer said.

“The number of commuters using the new suggested route is increasing every day and the arrangement has worked to some extent in bringing down the traffic load on that carriageway,” he added.

As per the new advisory, commuters coming from NFC, Sukhdev Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarai Junela, and Jamia Nagar are advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill flyover, Outer Ring Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Lajpat Nagar market, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, and New Delhi area.

Similarly, those coming from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal and CGO are advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad.

Motorists coming from Noida suggested the routes through Kalindi Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar to reach Delhi airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT and Chirag Delhi. Those returning to Noida and Faridabad from the airport and other places such as Chirag Delhi and IIT can take the Modi Mill flyover, Mathura Road, Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar route.

Motorists coming from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24, and ITO are advised to use the Barapullah flyway to Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan in south Delhi.

“Commuters coming from Noida and DND flyway towards Ashram Chowk are advised to follow the loop towards Sarai Kale Khan, Barapullah flyover between 4pm to 9pm to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, etc.,” the traffic police advisory mentioned.

The traffic police have also written to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to reroute some DTC and cluster buses that pass through the Ashram Chowk.

“We expect that rerouting of the buses would decrease a load of nearly 150 buses on the affected stretches,” said a traffic police officer.

According to the traffic police data, the Ashram intersection on the arterial Ring Road is used by over 350,000 commuters daily.

The public works department (PWD) has shut down the Ashram flyover for construction work that will link it to a new overpass being built 50 meters away, part of a high-profile project to decongest traffic on the route.

