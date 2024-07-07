ASI to add height barriers to Monkey Bridge, cops claim plan not discussed

New Delhi The Monkey Bridge, also known as the Hanuman Setu, sees heavy traffic from the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal due to traffic flow from northeast Delhi converging into the Ring Road. (HT Archive)

Restoration work at the Monkey Bridge is in its last stretch, and once the work is completed in three weeks, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to add height barriers to prevent heavy vehicles from passing through the bridge to avoid damage to the structure, officials aware of the matter said.

The Mughal-era bridge, a heritage site, was damaged around two years ago when a truck with a container larger than the permissible height tried to use the route. The restoration work started in early May, after the ASI managed to procure necessary permissions from the traffic police for the same, officials said.

An ASI official from the Red Fort subcircle said they will install height barriers as soon as the restoration is complete. “The height barriers will prevent accidents like the one that damaged the bridge. We are also going to approach the Public Works Department (PWD) to lower the central part of the road from Salimgarh to Hanuman Setu (bridge),” the official, who did not want to be named, said.

ASI said that once the restoration work is completed, the road will immediately be opened to traffic. Officials could not confirm the height of the barriers that would be set up.

However, a senior traffic police officer said the ASI did not discuss its plan to install height barriers here. Further, the officer said the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to ASI for repairs ended on June 30.

“One lane of the Ring Road is closed to traffic since the repair started. As far as installation of height barriers are concerned, the ASI has not informed us about their plan. The other lanes are being used for movement of heavy and light vehicles,” the officer said.

HT reported on May 4 that heavy traffic was witnessed on remaining lanes of the Ring Road after a lane of the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, towards the bridge near the Yamuna Bazar Hanuman temple, was closed for the restoration work.