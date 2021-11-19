Assam frontline worker Monalisa Sona to take part in Miss Tourism International

A frontline health worker from Assam has been selected to represent the country at the Miss Tourism International beauty pageant to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in December.

Monalisa Sona, a clinical instructor at the government-run Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH), is among more than 60 contestants from around the world who vie for the top honours at the event that has been held annually since 1994.

The 27-year-old Sona, who was born in Doolahat Bazar in Lakhimpur district, had earlier represented the country at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in Manila, Philippines.

“I was unlucky to have missed out on that crown two years ago. Fortunately, I’ve got another chance to represent my country, and this time I’m going to give it my best shot to win the title,” Sona said.

The current Miss Tourism International titleholder is Brazil’s Maria Carolina Balicki Vinharski.

Only two Indians have so far bagged the title - Candice Pinto in 2001 and Manasvi Mamgain in 2008.

Sona, whose both parents are government school teachers, did her education in Guwahati and Bhubaneswar before working as a clinical instructor while also dabbling in modelling.

“I like exploring new opportunities and new places. My aim is to become a good leader in future and be a role model for the youth,” said Sona. “As a clinical instructor, I supervise, conduct classes and take practical tests for other frontline workers.”

“The past two years have been a very difficult period for us. We had to work for long hours and without leave. There was also the risk of getting infected by Covid-19 as we had to deal with patients,” she said.

Due to Covid-related restrictions, this year’s Miss Tourism pageant will be held virtually, with contestants sending in their videos to the organisers. A shortlist of the top 10 will then likely be invited to Malaysia for the final round.

