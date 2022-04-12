Assaulted in February, man shoots 51-yr-old in revenge attack; 1 arrested
A 51-year-old man was chased, assaulted, and shot dead from close range by a group of nine people in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the murder was committed allegedly to avenge the assault on one of the attackers by the man’s relatives 41 days ago.
A suspect has been arrested and searches are on to nab others, including the prime suspect, Mohammad Rashid alias Guddu, who was allegedly assaulted on February 28 by the deceased man’s family, the police said.
Sunday’s assault and murder took place in public, in a crowded lane, and was captured by CCTV cameras installed near the scene. The video clip, in which the suspects can be seen shooting the man at point blank range, has been widely circulated on social media since then.
The footage shows that most suspects had their faces muffled and arrived at the lane on three two-wheelers. Soon, a man is being chased and one of the suspects shoots him in the face, following which the injured man falls to the ground. Panicked shopkeepers and passersby start running for cover. The attackers are seen leaving the spot without facing any resistance from the public, even as the injured man limps away from camera view.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said the injured man, Hakim alias Kallu, succumbed to the gunshot wound later. A case of murder was registered on the complaint of Hakim’s nephew, Rahul, and one suspect, identified as Vijay was arrested.
DCP Jaiker said on February 28, Rashid was assaulted by Rahul and his family in Sangam Vihar. Rashid had sustained head injury and a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide was registered on his complaint. “Rashid was angry and wanted revenge. On Sunday, he and his aides reached Rahul’s shop and killed Hakim,” said the DCP.
