Covid-19: Delhi's caseload rises again; key govt meet on April 20

The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 325 fresh cases, up by 26 infections from Wednesday's tally according to the Delhi health department reported. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week. No covid-related deaths were reported from the capital.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 299 cases, a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections.

Delhi's Covid-19 tally and the total death toll due to the disease stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday.

With a surge in covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials of the Delhi government will be present.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the Covid-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.

The Delhi government also issued guidelines for private schools in wake of the rising covid infections.

Earlier this month, the DDMA had withdrawn fine for not wearing masks in public places. On February 28, the Delhi government had lifted all restrictions.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded the highest positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 during the third wave largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.