At 43.5°C, Delhi buckles on hottest April day in 12 years
A heatwave gripped the national capital once again on Thursday, with the mercury climbing to 43.5 degrees Celsius, giving the city its hottest day of the year so far and its hottest April day since 2010, the weather office said, even as the mercury touched 46°C in parts of East Delhi on the day.
Data from the India Meteorological Data (IMD) showed that Thursday was Delhi’s second-hottest April day in 52 years, with the sapping weather prompting schools across the city to begin restricting students’ outdoor activities.
However, while the Safdarjung weather station (considered representative of Delhi’s weather) recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C on Thursday, most other parts of the city had it worse off.
The Sports Complex station in east Delhi’s Commonwealth Games Village, for instance, saw a maximum of 46°C, making it not only the joint-hottest spot across India on Thursday (at par with the Hissar station in Haryana).
The weather’s likely to get even worse on Friday, IMD said, as it issued an ‘orange’ alert for the day (a grade above the ‘yellow’ alert in place for Thursday), forecasting that the temperature at Safdarjung may hit 44°C on Friday, with more parts likely to breach the 46°C barrier.
“This is Delhi’s hottest day for April since April 18, 2010, when it was 43.7°C. If the data from 1969 is analysed, Thursday is Delhi’s second-hottest day during this period. While Safdarjung recorded heatwave conditions, other parts of Delhi saw severe heatwave conditions,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, adding that the normal temperature between April 26 and 30 is 38.6°C.
Met officials said Delhi is also expected to see gusty winds of up to 40-50 km/hr on Friday evening, but these are unlikely to be accompanied by rain. “This will be a dry and dusty spell, but will occur in the second half of the day and is unlikely to provide any cooling effect,” said officials.
A yellow alert is issued to alert the general public of an extreme weather event that is likely to occur. It is upgraded to orange if preventive action is required from the public, with the IMD asking people to be prepared and avoid unnecessary exposure outside due to severe heatwave conditions.
The IMD classifies it as a ‘heatwave’ if the maximum is 40°C or higher and also 4.5°C or more above normal. It is a ‘severe heatwave’ if it is 6.5°C or more above normal.
IMD data also showed out of the 11 weather stations located in the capital, the only station to record a maximum temperature below the 43-degree mark was Mayur Vihar (42.2°C). For the remaining 10 stations, the mercury hovered between 43.4°C at Lodhi Road, to 46°Cat the Yamuna Sports Complex. Mungeshpur in north-west Delhi recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 45.4 degrees at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi.
The all-time record for Safdarjung for April is 45.6°C, recorded way back on April 29, 1941.
Prior to Thursday, Delhi’s highest maximum so far this year was 42.6 degrees, recorded on April 11 and April 19.
Jenamani said there are strong chances that the weather gauges at Safdarjung touch 44°C mark on Friday. “We expect the mercury to rise at all stations, including Safdarjung,” he added.
Schools limit outdoor activities
Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said the school had given children the liberty to decide if they wanted to venture out of classes for lunch break or not. The school, however, has decided against holding assemblies in the open.
“If children don’t want to go out in the sun for the games period or during the lunch break, they can choose to stay inside the classrooms,” said Joshi.
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, and principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka, said that the school had suspended physical activities in the outdoors in view of the prevailing heat conditions.
“Physical activity in the open is restricted except for the early morning hours around 7-8am. We have also started conducting assemblies at the school auditorium in a staggered manner,” said Acharya.
-
3 landfills have cost Delhi ₹450 cr in environmental damages: Study
Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur -- have cost more than ₹450 crores in environmental degradation to the national capital so far and with no noticeable progress being made to reduce the millions of tonnes of waste at these dumping sites, according to a study by a team of experts that was submitted to the National Green Tribunal in January last year.
-
Maha to divert over ₹270 crore saved in insurance premiums to strengthen medical facilities
Mumbai: A unique tweak in the terms and conditions for the state government's flagship medical insurance scheme has helped the state save over ₹270 crore, which in turn will be used to create tertiary medical care services like dialysis centres, cath labs and operation theatres across Maharashtra. This is the first time that the public health system is being strengthened through such alternate sources of funding.
-
Cabinet approves setting up of Maharashtra Gene Bank Project
Mumbai: To conserve native and endangered animals, crops, marine and biological species, Maharashtra has decided to set up a gene bank project. The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board and will be overseen by committees under the chief secretary and the principal secretary (forests). “To preserve crop biodiversity, we will encourage genome carriers who conserve seeds of local varieties of crops and create seed banks,” Sheshrao Patil, chairman, MSBB explained.
-
IMD issues heat warning as state sizzles
MUMBAI/DELHI The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an 'orange' category heatwave warning – indicating “increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms” on prolonged exposure and “high health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly and people with chronic illness” – for four districts in Maharashtra till May 2, including Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, while a 'yellow' category alert indicating less severe heatwave conditions has been issued for Nagpur district.
-
Mohali | GMADA’s urban forest project gasping for air
A first-of-its-kind project for Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, the planned urban forest in Sector 97 has run into rough weather as authorities said they are reviewing the project's viability and mulling a change of site. GMADA had originally procured the land UniWorld City, Sector 97, from Unitech builders around ten years ago to develop a city park. A pre-bid meeting called on April 11 this year, however, was later cancelled.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics