At 44.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day of the year so far
- The highest maximum temperature at any station of Delhi was recorded at 47.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar station, followed by Najafgarh at 47 degrees Celsius - eight and seven notches above normal, respectively.
Delhi's Safdarjung observatory, which is the national capital's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. The mercury settled at five notches above normal with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius. Before today, the hottest days of the year were April 28, 29 and 30, when the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius.
Furthermore, according to 24-hour temperature observations by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more than five weather stations in the national capital recorded over 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
The highest maximum temperature at any station was recorded at 47.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar station, followed by Najafgarh at 47 degrees Celsius - eight and seven notches above normal, respectively.
Ridge, Ayanagar, Pitampura, Jafarpur and Sports Complex (in Akshardham) were other base weather stations in Delhi where the mercury was recorded above 45 degrees Celsius.
Met records show that the mercury has hit, or surpassed, 45 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung twice in the last four years.
Last year, the highest maximum temperature at the base station in May was only 41.6 degrees Celsius (May 5), while in 2020 and 2019, it was 46 degrees Celsius (May 27) and 44.7 degrees Celsius (May 31), respectively.
The all-time record for hottest May day is 47.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded at Safdarjung on May 29, 1944.
This comes even as the Met department has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail throughout Saturday and continue on Sunday. An orange alert was issued for Saturday, which is a warning call for preventive action ahead of a weather phenomenon.
A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius at most weather stations.
(With inputs from Delhi bureau)
Uttar Pradesh reports drop in fresh Covid cases for third consecutive day
Fall in daily new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh continued for third day on Saturday as 158 more people tested positive for the viral infection while 262 patients recovered. On Friday there were 175 new Covid cases and on Thursday 207 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported from Bhadohi. Till now 2077564 Covid cases and 23513 deaths have been reported in the state.
BNHS tags 6 flamingoes from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Nerul, with GPS-GSM to track their journey
In a first-of-its-kind initiative to track the journey of flamingoes in and around Mumbai, the Bombay Natural History Society has tagged six of these birds with solar powered Global Positioning System – Global System for Mobile Communication radio tags. The birds were tagged from their roosting site at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), TS Chanakaya, Nerul, between January and April. Currently, the tagged flamingoes are seen moving within the TCFS and adjoining wetlands.
Jewel of Navi Mumbai to get major facelift
In the coming months, the Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul (W) will get a major facelift with new walkways, meditation centre and Miyawaki forest being planned for the stretch. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will spend ₹3.5Cr on it and is also working on the pollution caused by sewage water to the water body of the Jewel as most residents had complained about the same.
Delhi school guest teachers seek continuation of services during vacations
Guest teachers working in Delhi schools have sought continuation of their services during the summer vacations as against the usual practice of suspending it during the annual vacation period. There are over 22,000 guest teachers in the capital, as per the guest teachers' association. Shoaib Rana, general secretary of the All India Guest Teachers' Association, said that the absence of regular employment during the vacation period becomes a financial burden for their families.
Experts from three IITs discuss entrepreneurial development in Ladakh
Experts from three premier IITs in the country-- IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay— shared their ideas and insights for a holistic development of entrepreneurship and incubation ecosystem in Ladakh during a workshop organised by industries and commerce department of the Union Territory recently. Over 40 active entrepreneurs attended the workshop to understand the sustainable utilisation of resources in Ladakh to achieve successful entrepreneurial ventures and add to employment generation in the geography.
