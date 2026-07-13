At least 6 kids suspected to have drowned in 2 separate incidents in Delhi

In two separate incidents in outer Delhi, at least two minor boys have allegedly drowned in a rainwater-filled excavation pit in Mukhmelpur village, while four others are feared to have drowned in the Yamuna in Alipur area on Sunday.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the first incident, which took place near Hiranki Road, police said it received a call at 6.08pm, while Delhi Fire Services (DFS) at 5.55pm. The two boys, aged 8 and 10, were pulled out by locals and rushed to the hospital. At Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital in Narela, doctors declared them brought dead.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the children had gone to play in the agricultural fields behind a house at around 4pm when they accidentally slipped into a water-filled pit that had been excavated to collect excess rainwater from adjoining fields. However, since there are no eye witnesses, it has not been fully ascertained whether they accidentally slipped or had deliberately entered to take a dip,” said an officer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, the pit had been dug for drainage and temporary storage of excess rainwater from nearby agricultural land. Investigators suspect that the excavation may not have been adequately secured, creating a hazard for children in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the pit had been dug for drainage and temporary storage of excess rainwater from nearby agricultural land. Investigators suspect that the excavation may not have been adequately secured, creating a hazard for children in the area. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The eight-year-old was a resident of Uttarakhand Colony and the son of a driver, while the 10-year-old lived in Haiderpur and had been living with his uncle since his father passed away earlier, police said.

“The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at BJRM Hospital for post-mortem examination. An FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said a police officer, adding that the role of the person responsible for maintaining the water-filled excavation is being examined.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a separate incident, four minors are feared to have drowned in the Yamuna in the Alipur area. The police control room received a call regarding the incident around 7pm. “Preliminary probe has revealed that the minors had gone to take a dip in the Yamuna. Divers are looking for them but they haven’t yet been found,” said an officer.