Atishi hospitalised over poor health, AAP to take up water issue in Parliament

New Delhi Atishi was on an indefinite hunger strike from last Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi water minister Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday, the fourth day of her indefinite fast seeking water for the Capital, due to deterioration of her health, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. The party said that the hunger strike has been halted and it will now raise the issue in the Parliament jointly with other opposition parties.

The party said that her blood sugar level dropped to 43 units (mg/dL) at midnight and 36 units around 3am, following which doctors advised immediate admission to a hospital. She was taken to LNJP hospital in an ambulance.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press meet, said: “Atishi is admitted to the ICU of LNJP Hospital... we pray to God that she recovers soon. Now the fast has been stopped but there are other ways of protest, We are also writing a letter to the Prime Minister and will also raise this in Parliament.”

Singh said the weather in Delhi improved over the past few days and water supply level also increased marginally. “There has been slight improvement in water supply over the last two to three days. The shortfall has reduced from 100 MGD to 90 MGD. We hope that it will further improve in coming days,” Singh said.

Suresh Kumar, the medical director of LNJP Hospital, said that Atishi’s vital parameters were stable. “When Atishi was brought to the hospital, her blood sugar was low. She was drowsy and her sodium level was also low. She has been admitted to the emergency ICU. She is currently on IV fluids. Her vital parameters are stable right now. Some blood tests have been done, and the reports are awaited,” he said.

Delhi water minister was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday demanding around 100 MGD from Haryana’s Hathinikund barrage for Delhi to meet its water supply demand.

There has been marginal improvement in water supply over the past four days, with a supply of 914 MGD recorded on Tuesday. The shortfall has translated to reduced supply timings, low supply pressure, contamination in some areas and shortages in tail-end areas.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wished Atishi a speedy recovery, but said she should stop misleading the public. ”We have been saying since 21 June that the minister is not sitting on satyagraha as they have no relation with truth. Satyagrahis used to fast to expose the truth and not to hide their administrative failures,” he said.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal posted on X in Hindi: “Gandhi ji had named the sacred method of fasting as satyagraha. Satyagraha is always done with a true and pure heart. I fasted twice; once for 10 days and another time for 13 days. After my fast, a law was made in the country that child rapists should be given the death penalty... Well, I hope your health will improve soon and you will work for the people of Delhi.”