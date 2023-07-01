Atishi inspects Delhi subways

Public Works Department minister Atishi inspected five subways in south Delhi and said that the subways were cleaner and better maintained compared to a couple of months ago, according to a statement issued by the department.

Atishi had given a month-long ultimatum to PWD to improve the conditions of the subways. (HT Photo)

Atishi had given a month-long ultimatum to PWD in the last week of May to improve the conditions of the subways. The subways the minister inspected included those at Masjid Moth, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, and Lajpat Nagar Metro station.

“Sufficient lighting was arranged to ensure women’s safety, security guards had been deployed, and new lights and convex mirrors had been installed. The drainage system had also improved,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

In the last week of May Atishi visited the Punjabi Bagh subway crossing and “was appalled by the deplorable condition of the subway”.

The subway lacked proper lighting, CCTV cameras for security, and regular cleaning, which made it discouraging for women to use

them. The Delhi government then launched a plan to improve the conditions of the subways.

“The department was working to improve the conditions of subways across Delhi in recent days, but there is still room for further improvement. She directed officials to focus on making the current situation of the subways even better,” the statement added.

The minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was working to make all subways more secure and convenient for pedestrians, keeping their safety in mind.

“The department is giving a new look to all the subways in Delhi under its jurisdiction. Special attention is being given to the cleanliness and maintenance of the subways. During some inspections in the past month, it was found that some subways lacked adequate lighting, which deterred people from using them. To overcome this, new lights have been installed to ensure people’s comfort. Guards have also been deployed for their safety,” the statement said.

