Atishi removed from spot by police while protesting against demolition drive

Atishi, leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was removed from the spot by police while protesting against the demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji extension. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi. (File Photo)

DDA had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises. The demolition drive against illegal huts was mandated following directions from the Delhi high court.

“I came here to support the thousands of families who will be homeless today because of BJP’s arbitrary demolition drive. These slum dwellers will never forgive the BJP. It will never return to power,” said Atishi while supporting the protesting slum dwellers.

Officials said that the AAP leader was trying to go towards the unsafe demolition site.

According to the notice issued by DDA, residents were asked to vacate voluntarily within three days– June 8, 9, and 10, 2025. The notice stated that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.