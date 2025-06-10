Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Atishi removed from spot by police while protesting against demolition drive

BySnehil Sinha
Jun 10, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Atishi said she had come to support the thousands of families who would be homeless because of BJP’s arbitrary demolition drive

Atishi, leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was removed from the spot by police while protesting against the demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji extension.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi. (File Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi. (File Photo)

DDA had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises. The demolition drive against illegal huts was mandated following directions from the Delhi high court.

“I came here to support the thousands of families who will be homeless today because of BJP’s arbitrary demolition drive. These slum dwellers will never forgive the BJP. It will never return to power,” said Atishi while supporting the protesting slum dwellers.

Officials said that the AAP leader was trying to go towards the unsafe demolition site.

According to the notice issued by DDA, residents were asked to vacate voluntarily within three days– June 8, 9, and 10, 2025. The notice stated that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Atishi removed from spot by police while protesting against demolition drive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On