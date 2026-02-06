Atishi row: Delhi Assembly asks Punjab police to reply

The privileges committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday sought written replies from the additional chief secretary (home), Punjab, the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, and the Jalandhar police commissioner by February 12 in connection with an alleged breach of privilege. The matter relates to actions taken by the Punjab Police following statements made on the floor of the Delhi Assembly on January 6. (HT PHOTO)

The directions follow a complaint dated February 2 submitted by Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, along with a note placed before the committee on February 4. The matter relates to actions taken by the Punjab Police following statements made on the floor of the Delhi Assembly on January 6.

According to officials, the issue arose after the registration of an FIR on a private complaint and public assertions by Punjab Police that a video clip of the Assembly proceedings had been edited or doctored. The Delhi Assembly secretariat had also flagged non-furnishing of documents sought from the Punjab authorities.

After examining the material placed before him, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta concluded that a prima facie case of breach of privilege and contempt was made out and referred the matter to the committee for examination and a report to the House.

The latest development follows a political row earlier in January this month over a video clip circulated on social media showing Atishi speaking to the press about the suspension of several opposition MLAs from the Assembly. Members of the ruling side alleged that the video misrepresented proceedings inside the House and amounted to misleading statements regarding the Speaker’s decisions. Subsequently, the Speaker referred the issue to the privileges committee.