Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
Atishi, Sisodia inaugurate academic block at Mandawali govt school

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The CM said that the current Delhi government has revolutionised education at government schools, highlighting that Delhi became the first state to double its education budget

New Delhi

Atishi and Manish Sisodia at the event. (HT Photo)
Atishi and Manish Sisodia at the event. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Atishi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated a new academic block at the Sarvodaya School in Mandawali, Patparganj. The block has 64 rooms, nine state-of-the-art labs, a library and an elevator, and will be able to accommodate over 3,000 children, officials said.

“The new school building will be a hub of excellent education for over 3,000 children from Mandawali, Chandar Vihar, Vinod Nagar, and surrounding areas,” Atishi said on the occasion.

Atishi alleged that the state of government before 2015 was deplorable. “Government schools were operated in tin sheds, with classrooms lacking basic amenities, such as tables, chairs, blackboards, windows, and drinking water,” she said.

She said that the current Delhi government has revolutionised education at government schools, highlighting that Delhi became the first state to double its education budget, allocating nearly a quarter of the total, to education.

“Delhi’s education revolution must continue, and this responsibility now lies with the people of Delhi. Our opponents question the need for free education,” she said.

Former education minister Sisodia, said, “I am delighted that this splendid school is ready, and in a month, we will inaugurate another grand school in East Vinod Nagar. Each inauguration feels like the launch of a bright future for the country.”

