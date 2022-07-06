Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA

The attack had taken place in Jalandhar last year; in the charge sheet filed in a special NIA court in Mohali on Monday, the federal agency said the Canada-based accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill the priest to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab
The case was first registered at Phillaur police station on January 31 last year and re-registered by the NIA on October 8, the official said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday.

In the charge sheet filed in a special NIA court in Mohali on Monday, the federal agency said the Canada-based accused had hatched a conspiracy to kill the priest to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab. The priest, Kamaldeep Sharma, was shot at Bhar Singh Pura village in Phillaur in Jalandhar by Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh alias “Sona” on the directions of Canada-based accused Arshdeep Singh alias “Prabh” and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the official said.

The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The case was first registered at Phillaur police station on January 31 last year and re-registered by the NIA on October 8, the official said.

The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the NIA said.

