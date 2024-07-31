AUD extends last date for registration for UG courses to Aug 9

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), on Monday, extended the last date for registration for admissions to undergraduate programmes to August 9, officials said. First semester classes are expected to start from the first week of September, they added. There are a total of 917 seats and 224 supernumerary seats spread across the UG programmes in AUD. (HT Archive)

The registration window for UG programmes was supposed to close on Monday.

“As the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results were delayed, we wanted to give students a bit more time to register,” said Santosh Singh, dean of student services, AUD.

The registration process for 20 UG programmes, which started on June 5, is still open. There are a total of 917 seats and 224 supernumerary seats spread across the UG programmes in AUD. Officials added that 85% seats are reserved for Delhi candidates, as in candidates who have done their last educational qualification from Delhi and the rest 15% is for students from outside Delhi.

Supernumerary seats are seats that are over and above the sanctioned intake approved by the appropriate authority. Under this, AUD has 134 reserved for foreign students, 18 for single girl children, 18 for Kashmiri migrants, 18 for students who want to take admission through exemplary performance in co-curricular activities (CCA), 18 for sports quota and 18 for students who are orphans. Singh said that the classes were earlier expected to start in the third week of August.

“However, as AUD admissions are entirely dependent on CUET, we had to wait to start the admission process. Now, classes are expected to start by the first week of September. This will undeniably create a time crunch for the semester,” Singh added.

The CUET-UG 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was conducted in May and the results of the same were expected to be out on June 30. However, the results came out on July 28, owing to several controversies that mired NTA. CUET is a single-window test for admissions to the majority of UG programmes at central universities across the country.

As of July 31, AUD received 31,310 registrations for UG programmes. Postgraduate classes, on the other hand, are on schedule and starting within a week, officials added.