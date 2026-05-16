Audit flags irregularities at Delhi Medical Council

New Delhi: A special audit report has flagged severe financial and administrative irregularities at the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) between December 1, 2019, and February 10, 2025, implicating former registrar Girish Tyagi in losses and irregular expenditures worth crores, officials said on Friday.

Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The report by the directorate of audit, under the Delhi health department, submitted to the Delhi government’s Health and Family Welfare Department, assessed violations of the DMC Act, 1997, and General Financial Rules.

“The observations include irregular continuation and extension of the former registrar’s service beyond the prescribed retirement age, expenditure incurred without mandatory approvals, lapses in compliance with government financial rules, irregular payments and deficiencies in maintenance of official records and service documents,” the report stated.

The audit flagged Tyagi’s service extension from age 60 to 65 as a violation of government orders. Consequently, the report mapped out specific financial liabilities: a ₹5.57 crore exchequer loss from reduced doctor registration renewal fees; a ₹3.23 crore recommended recovery for salary and allowances paid during his extended tenure; and over ₹1.24 crore in irregular spending linked to staff promotions — specifically Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) to Lower Division Clerk (LDC) — medical insurance, and costly gifts. An additional ₹13 lakh recovery was recommended in lieu of a mandatory resignation notice period.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the audit, records related to meetings of the governing council, executive committee and finance committee, along with personal files, service books and expenditure records, were scrutinised. The audit also examined payments related to salary and allowances, pay fixation, leave encashment, medical expenses, court fees, foreign visits, hiring of vehicles, telephone expenses and other administrative expenditures,” a health department official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the audit, records related to meetings of the governing council, executive committee and finance committee, along with personal files, service books and expenditure records, were scrutinised. The audit also examined payments related to salary and allowances, pay fixation, leave encashment, medical expenses, court fees, foreign visits, hiring of vehicles, telephone expenses and other administrative expenditures,” a health department official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The department is currently examining the findings. “Appropriate action, including examination of accountability, financial implications and recovery-related aspects wherever required, will be taken after due scrutiny,” the official stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department is currently examining the findings. “Appropriate action, including examination of accountability, financial implications and recovery-related aspects wherever required, will be taken after due scrutiny,” the official stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tyagi denied the allegations, accusing the government of trying to create a false perception of corruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tyagi denied the allegations, accusing the government of trying to create a false perception of corruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The issue regarding extension of service has been selectively and misleadingly projected,” Tyagi said. “I, as a former Registrar of DMC, was merely an employee of the Council. An employee cannot grant extension to himself. The extension of service was approved by the duly constituted 25-member Delhi Medical Council through its competent decision-making process.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The issue regarding extension of service has been selectively and misleadingly projected,” Tyagi said. “I, as a former Registrar of DMC, was merely an employee of the Council. An employee cannot grant extension to himself. The extension of service was approved by the duly constituted 25-member Delhi Medical Council through its competent decision-making process.” {{/usCountry}}

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He noted that no objections were raised during his nearly five-year tenure. “The Registrar continued to function openly, transparently, and with full knowledge of the authorities concerned,” he said, adding that the matter is currently sub judice.

The DMC did not respond to requests for comment.

The disclosures come ahead of DMC elections on May 17. The statutory body regulates doctor registrations in the city. The council comprises 25 members, including eight elected by around 100,000 registered allopathic doctors in the city, one by the 20,000-member Delhi Medical Association, 10 by medical college faculties, four government nominees, and two former officials.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ridhima Gupta ...Read More Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues. Read Less

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