Audit Poshan scheme in Bengal: Govt to CAG

The education ministry on Wednesday asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a special audit of the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) in West Bengal over the last three years, amid reports of alleged misuse of central funds allocated for the mid-day meal scheme.

“In view of above, the Education Ministry has requested 0/o CAG for a Special Audit of implementation of PM Poshan Scheme in the State of West Bengal for the last three financial years. This Audit will encompass compliance, performance and financial audit,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Necessary corrective action will be taken by the Department ( School Education and Literacy) based on the Audit Report by the CAG,” it added.

The development came days after leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the central funds allocated for the scheme are being misused by the TMC government in the state.

Under the scheme, one hot cooked meal is to be served to students up to Class 8 during school hours in government schools.

Last month, the ministry had constituted a joint review mission to check the implementation of the scheme in the state.

“Driven by its vindictive attitude, the Centre has now taken another route. It is playing a political game instead of clearing the unpaid funds meant for welfare schemes,” TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen said.