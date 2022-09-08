August’s dry run continues, rain deficiency in Delhi swells to 37%

Between June 1 and September 7, Delhi received 04.4mm of rain, a deficit of 37% compared to the normal of 480.9mm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

The Safdarjung observatory, representative of Delhi’s weather, logged just 41.6mm of rain in August — a deficit of 82% compared to the new normal monthly average of 233.1mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Little has changed in September so far, with the dry spell extending into the last month of monsoon.

The Capital has, in the first week of the month, received only 8.8mm of rain (during a short spell on Friday). Delhi usually receives 123.5mm of rain in all September, according to IMD data. Going by averages, until September 7, the city should have received 52.5mm.

IMD’s forecast shows no significant change is expected in the coming days either, with Delhi unlikely to record any rain on Thursday or Friday. It may receive isolated drizzles on Saturday.

In the absence of rain, Delhi was hot and humid yet again on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37.2°C, three degrees above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}