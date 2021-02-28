IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

In the last six days, Delhi recorded more than 200 new infections for four straight days, between February 24-27. The number of daily deaths, though, has been less than five on five out of six days, with no fatality on Feb 25.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Delhi has managed to keep its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) under control at a time when the pandemic has witnessed a resurgence in India, with the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh flagged as areas of concern. Maharashtra and Kerala, in particular, have been at the centre of the recent upswing in the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The national capital’s new daily cases of the viral disease rose progressively from February 22-26. There were 128 new cases on Monday, followed by 145 on Tuesday. There was a significant rise over the next four days as 200, 220, 256 and 243 daily infections were reported between Feb 23-27. The 256 cases recorded by the city on Friday was its highest single-day spike since 249 infections on January 29. In all, Delhi added 1,192 new Covid-19 cases in the last six days, averaging nearly 200 per day. The capital city’s infection tally currently stands at 639,092.

Also Read | Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

The number of daily deaths remained below five throughout the last six days. On Feb 22, there was a single fatality while two more were added during each of the next two days. There was no fatality on Feb 25, while one death was recorded on Friday. The three deaths that Delhi registered on Saturday were its highest daily death count for the week thus far, as well as the highest in 15 days. In all, there were nine Covid-19 related fatalities across six days, taking the death toll to 10,909, according to the state health department. This is 1.70% of its total Covid-19 tally.

626,876 patients have recovered from the disease in Delhi thus far, pushing the recovery rate to 98.08%. Active cases, meanwhile, are at 1,307 or 0.20% of the total tally.

Delhi’s situation is in complete contrast to that in Maharashtra, which has witnessed more than 8,000 daily cases for four straight days between Feb 24-27. On Saturday, the western state’s capital city, Mumbai, recorded less than 1,000 new infections for the first time in four days. Kerala, meanwhile, saw its infection tally rise by 3,720 on Saturday.

Also Read | Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala: How each state fared in last 5 days

Maharashtra’s average daily cases this week have been more than 7,000 while the corresponding figure for Kerala is close to 3,600. Delhi has already made it mandatory for passengers coming from the five states to produce negative RT-PCR test report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:01 AM IST
In the last six days, Delhi recorded more than 200 new infections for four straight days, between February 24-27. The number of daily deaths, though, has been less than five on five out of six days, with no fatality on Feb 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People outside a polling booth in Delhi's Trilokpuri on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
People outside a polling booth in Delhi's Trilokpuri on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
elections

Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Four of the five wards fell vacant after their incumbent councillors were elected as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislators in the assembly polls whereas the by-election in Shalimar Bagh was necessitated after the death of councillor Renu Jaju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
education

DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Addressing the ceremony, Delhi University acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 AM IST
The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building. The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
delhi news

Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:56 AM IST
Polling will start at 7.30am and end at 5.30pm, and the results will be declared on March 3. The Aam Aadmi Party won four of these five wards in the 2017 MCD elections, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party retain all the three civic bodies in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:42 AM IST
The city’s average positivity has increased to 0.32% over the last seven days, in comparison to 0.25% the week before and 0.21% the week before that. Although the increase is minor, experts worry it may be indicative of an increase in virus transmission in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior official in Delhi’s revenue department said around 14,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport between November 25 and December 21 — of whom around 1,500 are Delhi residents.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
A senior official in Delhi’s revenue department said around 14,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport between November 25 and December 21 — of whom around 1,500 are Delhi residents.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:35 AM IST
The General Aviation facility supports passengers on chartered flights or private jets from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi CM Kejriwal says city law, order in turmoil; Police disagree

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:26 AM IST
“Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr-old girl in Khichripur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi’’s law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon’’ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said a case of attempt to murder, stalking and sexual harassment was registered at the Kalkaji police station against the five suspects.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Police said a case of attempt to murder, stalking and sexual harassment was registered at the Kalkaji police station against the five suspects.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

17-year-old critical after being stabbed by 5 in Delhi's Kalkaji

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the family said his condition is critical. The sister has also alleged that the police who reached the spot shouted at her and questioned her claims when she tried to tell them of what had transpired.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government had conducted 67,484 Covid-19 tests on Saturday comprising 45,873 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,611 Rapid Antigen Tests.(PTI)
The state government had conducted 67,484 Covid-19 tests on Saturday comprising 45,873 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,611 Rapid Antigen Tests.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Active cases jumped from the 1,231 cases reported on Friday to 1,307 cases on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 301 in Noida, 295 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.(PTI file photo)
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 301 in Noida, 295 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

Air quality 'moderate' Gurgaon, worsens in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Faridabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crowd during the roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Shalimar Bagh area ahead of byelections in five wards of North MCD and East MCD in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Crowd during the roadshow of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Shalimar Bagh area ahead of byelections in five wards of North MCD and East MCD in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi municipal by-polls: Notice issued to 3 officers over govt advertisement

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:53 PM IST
In the notice issued to Khirwar, DIP secretary Padmini Singla and director Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the Commission said that, prima facie, the advertisement violates the model code of conduct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.(Hindustan Times)
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said steps are reported to have been taken, the matter needs to be taken forward to ensure that freshwater is not used for gardening in public parks by the DDA and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.(Hindustan Times)
delhi news

NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to ensure supply of treated water in public parks

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST
"The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers," the bench said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac