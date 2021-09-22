'Bad weather' forecast for Delhi: Areas to avoid based on IMD tweet

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic. On its Twitter handle, the IMD posted the locations where rainfall is expected today. Along with Delhi, many areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) are also expected to witness thunderstorm with moderate rain.

"22/09/2021: 07:10 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana," the IMD said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Gannaur, Hansi, Sonipat, Hodal (Haryana) Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur and Khurja are also expected to receive rain on Wedneday morning, it further said.

About Delhi, the IMD said in an early morning tweet that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj and Palam. In NCR, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida are expected to receive rain.

The weather department has issued an "orange" alert for Wednesday and a "yellow" alert for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. For Friday, it has issued a "green" alert.

The IMD uses four colour codes - "green" means all is well, "yellow" indicates severely bad weather and that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities, an "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply and "red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.

On Tuesday, rain caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in a few areas in Delhi.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road, the Ridge area, Noida and Pitampura recorded 1 mm, 17.6 mm, 2 mm and 7 mm of rainfall respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, has received 1161.1 mm of rainfall this season. It had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1190.9 mm in 1964.

The all-time record is 1,420.3 mm rainfall in 1933.

(With inputs from agencies)