Balaji Srivastav gets additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner

Srivastav was earlier the director general of Puducherry and is currently the special commissioner of police (vigilance)
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:43 PM IST
File photo of IPS officer Balaji Srivastav (ANI)

The Union Government has given additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner to Balaji Srivastav, an IPS officer of the 1988 batch.

The current commissioner, SN Shrivastava, is retiring on Wednesday. Shrivastava had taken charge as the police commissioner on March 1, 2020 in the backdrop of riots in North East Delhi.

Balaji Srivastav was earlier the director general of Puducherry and is currently the special commissioner of police (vigilance). He was earlier with the Research Analysis Wing before returning to Delhi a few years ago. He has also served as director general of Mizoram and chief of the economic offences wing in Delhi.

The ministry of home affairs order appointing Balaji said that he would hold the additional charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastav will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi,” an order issued by the MHA read.

Following the change in guard at the Delhi Police, the government is expected to transfer many senior officers on deputation.

