Ban on namaz in Qutub Minar mosque: Delhi HC grants Union govt, ASI time to seek instructions
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday granted time to the Union government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to seek instructions on a plea by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board against a purported ban on offering namaz at the mosque located at the entrance of the Qutub Minar complex in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.
Mughal Mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex, an area enclosed and protected by the government. Even though it’s an unnamed mosque, local people call it Mughal Mosque, and it has nothing to do with the constructions by the Slave Dynasty.
Justice Manoj Ohri posted the matter for hearing on July 25 after the counsels said that they want to seek instructions on the plea.
In the plea filed through advocate Sufian Siddiqui, the Waqf Board has sought that no obstruction or interference is allowed in the performance of namaz in the mosque, which is a Waqf property notified as ‘Masjid adjacent to Eastern Gate of Qutub Minar, Mehrauli’.
It has said that “there is overwhelming evidence to prove that the mosque was under religious use, i.e., regular prayers were held at the mosque at the time when the other structures in adjacent areas were declared as centrally protected monuments.
The plea clarified that while the mosque in question is situated within the Qutub Complex, it is outside the Qutub enclosure and is not ‘Masjid Quwwatul Islam’ built during the reign of Slave Dynasty, rather the mosque in question was built much later during the times of last Mughals and is, thus, popularly known as the ‘Mughal Mosque’, which is situated right behind the souvenir shop of the ASI.
“This small mosque (Mughal Mosque), subject matter of the present petition, has three bulbous domes, a distinct feature of construction during Mughal times, covering the prayer chambers with a small open courtyard for prayers. The whole premises is bounded by a short boundary wall with two entrances with very old wooden doors,” the plea said.
It said that the mosque in question is not notified as a protected monument and has never been closed for worship, i.e., namaz.
“On the contrary, there are all apparent and visible signs of a live mosque, viz., chamber/Hujra of Imam, a duly appointed Imam, a duly appointed Moazzin, place of ablution with taps and water supply, toilet with water supply, a drainage system, rows of prayer mats and provision to secure the entire premises through doors,” the petition read.
It said that across the world now, conscious attempts are being made to recognise the diversities and underline multiculturalism as the bedrock of a modern and vibrant society informed by values of toleration and acceptance.
“The denial of opportunity to Muslims to offer namaz in the mosque is contrary to the ideal of embracing the other which is an elevating feature of our ancient civilisation and modern nation. Unfortunately, a muscular approach is employed in the name of religion in India to subdue others and impose uniformity. It is all the more dangerous that such a muscular approach has become the propelling force behind majoritarianism which is contrary to the Idea of India and secularism,” the petition said.
-
Eliminating gangster culture top priority, says Punjab DGP Yadav
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said eliminating gangster culture and checking drug menace are the top priorities of the state police. Yadav was talking to the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple in the holy city. He was accompanied by Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.
-
Ripudaman Malik, acquitted in 1985 Kanishka bombing, shot dead in Canada
Chandigarh: Canada-based Sikh leader and businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing by Canadian judiciary in 2005, was shot dead by a group of three unidentified assailants outside hRipudaman Singh Malik'sSurrey office on Thursday morning, said police. The assailants, who came in a Range Rover SUV, fired at Malik from a point-blank range, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He also remained the head of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa.
-
Police set up integrated facilitation booth in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
The integrated booth that has been set-up at the junction of Kushal Chowk and CD Park Road – the most affected areas during the riots on April 16 – is among the 75 such booths that the city police launched last week with an objective to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand police facilities for them. HT had first reported the launch of 75 booths on July 1.
-
12 years later, HC frees trio sentenced to life for kidnapping Khar boy
Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently reversed the convictions of three people, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping an 11-year-old boy from Khar in February 2010. The division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Milind Jadhav set the trio -- Nalasopara resident Pravin Chabinath Singh and Bandra residents Sandeep Omprakash Singh and Ajay Keshav Singh -- free after observing that the prosecution case was full of loopholes and discrepancies.
-
Fire breaks out in central Delhi hotel, 10 rescued, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi Fire Services said that 10 persons were rescued from the hotel and no injuries were reported. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call was received at 4.24am regarding a fire in the hotel after which five fire tenders were pressed into service.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics