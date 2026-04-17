...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bar Council elections: FIR over ‘ballet tempering’ during counting

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with alleged tampering of ballot papers during the counting process of the Bar Council of Delhi elections, officials said on Thursday

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with alleged tampering of ballot papers during the counting process of the Bar Council of Delhi elections, officials said on Thursday.

Officials added that an internal enquiry by the council has pointed to manipulation aimed at benefitting a particular candidate. (HT)

The added that an internal enquiry by the council has pointed to manipulation aimed at benefitting a particular candidate.

Police said the complaint was filed by the secretary of the Bar Council of Delhi at Tilak Marg police station on Wednesday after “irregularities” surfaced during the counting of votes for the elections held in February this year at the Delhi High Court.

According to police, the alleged tampering came to light during the elimination process when counting resumed. “In several ballot papers, the digit ‘1’ was inserted before the digit ‘2’ in the second-preference column, converting it into ‘12’. Thereafter, the digit ‘2’ was marked in favour of a particular ballot number, allegedly to give undue advantage to one candidate,” an officer said.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Bar Council elections: FIR over ‘ballet tempering’ during counting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.