Bawana gang member arrested in Delhi’s Alipur

New Delhi:

At least five bullets were exchanged between the suspect and the raiding team from the outer-north police district. The suspect suffered a bullet wound in his left leg, the police said. (Shutterstock)

A 36-year-old man who is allegedly a key member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested on Monday after an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Alipur, police said on Tuesday.

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At least five bullets were exchanged between the suspect and the raiding team from the outer-north police district. The suspect suffered a bullet wound in his left leg, the police said.

According to police, the suspect, a resident of Delhi’s Narela, was allegedly involved in extorting businessmen and property dealers in the Narela and Alipur area.

He was also previously involved in at least six cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault and the Arms Act, said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saxena.

“The suspect had been extorting businessmen and property dealers. Victims were too scared to come forward and lodge complaints. He was also suspected to be planning another attack on a victim on Monday night, when our team arrested him after the exchange of fire at GTK Road to Hiranki Pushta Road,” added DCP Saxena.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspect was arrested under relevant sections of BNS for attempt to murder, obstructing and using criminal force on public servants on duty, police said, adding that one pistol with three cartridges were recovered from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect was arrested under relevant sections of BNS for attempt to murder, obstructing and using criminal force on public servants on duty, police said, adding that one pistol with three cartridges were recovered from his possession. {{/usCountry}}