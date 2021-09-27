Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement towards Delhi severely hit. Check list of affected routes here
The Delhi Traffic Police has shared on its Twitter handle the list of roads within or leading to the city, affected due to the pan-India blockade.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border (ANI)

With the 10-hour-long Bharat Bandh, which began at 6am on Monday, currently underway, the Delhi Traffic Police has put out on its Twitter account a list of routes within and leading to the national capital on which traffic movement has been disrupted. Farmers protesting against the three central agricultural laws are observing this pan-India blockade today to mark the first anniversary of the passage of these laws.

Here's a list of affected routes and alternate roads, as shared by the traffic police:

(1.) Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border closed due to farmers' protest at National Highways 9 and 24. Commuters who intend to commute to and from Uttar Pradesh can use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Road. 

(2.) Vehicles going coming from Sarai Kale Khan can use DND for entering Noida and Vikas Marg to reach Noida.

(2.) Traffic from NHs 9 and 24 diverted on Road number 56 towards Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for Uttar Pradesh.

(3.) Both carriageways at the Red Fort – Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg – closed from both sides.

(4.) Netaji Subhash Marg carriageway from Red Fort to Dariyaganj and Subhash Park carriageway in the reverse direction near Kabutar Market affected.

(5.) Both sides of Dhansa border also closed for vehicular movement.

 

