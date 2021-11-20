Bigger, better and safer: #TradeFair makes a comeback

New Delhi

Smog-engulfed skies or the underlying fear of Covid-19 — residents of Delhi-NCR are equipped to brave all this, and more, as they return to India International Trade Fair, organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation, that is back after a year’s gap. Be it dry fruits from Afghanistan, textiles from Gujarat, lamps from Turkey or felt toys from Nepal, the 40th edition of IITF has a lot to offer.

Priced at ₹100 a pair, these lac bangles at the Jharkhand pavilion can instantly uplift any outfit this wedding season. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Nearly 3,000 exhibitors from 20 states, three union territories and nine countries are participating in this year’s fair, themed Aatmanirbhar Bharat. And, vendors are glad to back after a year. “I’ve been coming here for 20 years, except last year. Customers are a little less, but those coming in are purchasing lamps and bowls,” says Hakan Karpuz, a Turkish exhibitor selling exquisite ceramic lamps, bowls, hangings, etc.

Meet the mascot

If you are found with your mask below your nose, be prepared to be stopped by this cute mascot who will not let you go further until you are masked properly. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

From temperature checks at the entrance of every hall, regular announcements and stickers on the floor to remind visitors to maintain social distancing, all Covid-19 safety measures are in place. And, if found with your mask below your nose or chin, be prepared to be stopped by the vaccination drop mascot! This mascot signals people to pull up their masks before proceeding, ensuring a safer environment for all.

A Haat for Hunar: True to #vocalforlocal

Colourful Rajasthani puppets are available for ₹1500 a pair and make for lovely gifting pieces. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

If Indian handicrafts is your cup of tea, you are in for a treat at IITF! Over 550 artisans from more than 30 states/union territories are participating in the 33rd Hunar Haat, selling indigenous handicrafts.

You can find hand-embroidered Pashmina shawls, handmade bamboo bags, hand-carved wooden vases and more. Catch printed rugs from Rajasthan at C-220, Hall 3 and Assamese cane products at C-96. You may also catch some craftsmen in action, as handloom demonstrations and a Rajasthani puppet painting avenue greets visitors outside Hall 3. “You can get all the products you need under one roof. I’m scouting for some nice wood and stone carvings,” says Anju Chauhan, a shopper from Gurugram.

Vibrant yet soothing to the eyes, these Turkish ceramic bowls start from ₹200 a piece, while lamps range between ₹6000 and ₹32,000. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Catch It Live

What: India International Trade Fair

Where: Pragati Maidan, Delhi

On till: November 27

Time: 9:30 am to 7:30 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on Blue Line (Tickets available on 60 Delhi Metro station and online)

