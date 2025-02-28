Biggest RRTS station nearing completion at Sarai Kale Khan

Trial runs on the final segment of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad and Meerut will begin soon, as the electric traction line between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan is set to be energised next week, officials aware of the matter said. The 14-km RRTS stretch in Delhi includes Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar stations, with nine kilometers elevated and five underground. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said that work has started on the external facade at Sarai Kale Khan – the largest RRTS station – that is expected to be operational by June. It will serve as a key interchange for the operational Delhi-Meerut line and the proposed corridors to Gurugram-Alwar and Panipat-Karnal.

“The track work between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan is complete, and the over-head electrical (OHE) system is in its final stages. The station façade and entry-exit structures are also progressing rapidly, along with a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zone,” said NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats.

Inspired by peacock feathers, the station’s arched design features a monochromatic blue facade with polycarbonate sheets to enhance lighting effects. Structural work and track laying at Sarai Kale Khan are complete, while the entire Delhi viaduct was finished last June.

The station is designed for natural ventilation and lighting, with beige-coloured louvres ensuring an uninterrupted airflow, according to another official. Spanning 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width, and 15 metres in height, it is equipped with 14 lifts, 18 escalators, four tracks, and six platforms at the same level.

“Sarai Kale Khan station’s interiors will include polished granite flooring, along with white and jet-black granite strips. At the concourse level, vitreous enamel panel wall claddings are being installed that are corrosion-resistant and scratch-resistant surfaces,” the official added.

The station will be linked to the interstate bus stand, railway station, and metro station. Dedicated foot over-bridges (FOBs) will connect it to Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, with a massive 280-metre FOB featuring six travelators.

A separate entrance on the station will provide commuters access to the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.

Additionally, city bus interchange facilities and direct Ring Road access have been developed. A central interchange plaza is planned to integrate RRTS with ISBT, the city bus terminal, the metro, and auto-taxi parking.

