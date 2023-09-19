Bike-borne assailants fire at Delhi shop, nobody injured: Police

Three unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at a shop in Brahmpuri near New Usmanpur in northeast Delhi on Monday night, police said adding that nobody was injured in the incident. Police said the incident happened around 9.30pm on Monday. (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that around 10pm on Monday, the police control room was informed about a firing incident at a shop selling garments and shoes in Brahmpuri. A police team reached there and learnt that around 9.30pm, three men came on a motorcycle and one of them fired three shots – two at the shop aiming its outside glass and another in the air. Thereafter, they fled on their bike, the DCP said.

“The shop was open but nobody was hurt in the firing. The shop owner and employees are being examined. The footage of CCTV cameras installed around the firing spot are being scanned to identify the culprits. The reason behind the incident is being ascertained,” added Tirkey.

Police said a case of act endangering life or personal safety of others with common intention and firing was registered under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 336 and 24 and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at New Usmanpur police station.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against unknown persons and the motive behind the firing was unclear, they added.

Investigators said they were probing the case from personal enmity, business rivalry and extortion bid. Further investigation in the case is in progress, they said.