Delhi: NDMC bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken due to bird flu

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday banned the sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken due to the bird flu outbreak in areas which fall under its jurisdiction. The Delhi government had earlier imposed a ban on the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the national capital after testing samples of crows and ducks had confirmed the virus.

“All meat and poultry shops and meat processing units in areas under the NDMC, are prohibited to sell, store poultry or processed or packaged chicken meat with immediate effect, till further orders,” an order issued by the civic body stated.

The order also added that owners of restaurants and hotels would face action if egg-based or poultry-based or other such products were served to customers.

Apart from the NDMC order, the Delhi government too issued an advisory and urged people to not panic and consume poultry-based products cooked at high temperatures.

“H5N8 is highly pathogenic in birds but the pathogenicity in humans as well as the likelihood of human infection with avian influenza (AH5N8) virus is low,” the advisory issued by the directorate general of health services (DGHS) of Delhi had said.

The advisory added that people should only consume eggs and other poultry products after they have been cooked at 70 degrees for half an hour. “Do not consume half-cooked chicken or bird or half-boiled and half-fried eggs,” it said.

People were also cautioned to not touch dead birds with naked hands and contact the control room at (23890318) instead if any bird was found dead. The advisory also pointed out that raw meat should not be kept near cooked meat and one should wash hands frequently while handling raw meat. “Take due care of personal hygiene and maintain cleanliness in surroundings,” it said.

