BJP, AAP intensify campaigns on last Sunday before Nov 30 by-polls

With just days left for voting in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, political parties intensified their campaigns on the last Sunday before the November 30 by-elections, rolling out door-to-door outreach, RWA meetings, bike rallies and multiple public gatherings. Senior leaders including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MPs, ministers, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak crisscrossed the wards to woo voters. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted its governance initiatives, the Aam Aadmi Party focused on civic grievances, urging residents to elect councillors who address local issues. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Greater Kailash (X/Rekha Gupta)

The Delhi BJP said its leaders addressed 50 public gatherings and corner meetings. CM Gupta held organisational meetings in Ashok Vihar and Dwarka B, addressed RWA representatives in Greater Kailash and interacted with residents in Vinod Nagar. Party president Virendra Sachdeva said BJP’s internal assessment showed the party winning 11 of the 12 wards. “A major reason for this is our organizational strength, which has the ability to identify its voters and get them to vote,” he said.

At 1.30pm, CM Gupta and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj met voters in Greater Kailash Ward. Later, Gupta campaigned in Sangam Vihar A and Naraina, appealing to voters to “join the triple engine government” to resolve water supply gaps and sanitation issues.

MP Manoj Tiwari addressed three public meetings and said the Purvanchal community played a significant role in Delhi’s economy. “BJP understands the importance of this role, and its direct benefits will be seen in the development of the colonies inhabited by Purvanchal residents. We recently fulfilling the resolution of Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna,” he said.

Campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party’s Greater Kailash 1 candidate Eeshna Gupta, the party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj told residents that they “deserve a representative who listens to people, stands with them and acts on their concerns instead of hiding behind political slogans.” Criticising infrastructure plans in the area, he added, “All of you don’t want a 400-bed hospital to be built in GK1, but this hospital is being built… Your government is not listening, your MCD is not listening… If no one listens to you, at least you listen to yourselves.”

AAP’s MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak led a bike rally in Ward 139, stating, “For past one year, Delhiites have been troubled by BJP-ruled MCD, no one listens to them. People believe that if AAP candidate wins, their voices will be heard and they will be treated with dignity.”

Meanwhile, Devender Yadav alleged “vote theft” in Ashok Vihar Ward, citing discrepancies in the voter list. “The photograph of the same person in Ward No. 65, Ashok Vihar Ward has been put up 91 times in Booth No. 13, Wazirpur Industrial Area,” he said, demanding immediate correction.

Bypolls will be held on November 30 in Shalimar Bagh-B, Greater Kailash, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka and Vinod Nagar, with counting on December 3.