BJP attacks Delhi government over tests at Mohalla Clinics

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday alleged that basic diagnostic tests are not being done at the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics for the past two months as the government has not paid the diagnostic labs. The BJP also alleged that doctors have not been paid salaries for three months and more than 70 mohalla clinics have been closed.

The allegation comes after the Delhi government announced that 450 diagnostic tests will be conducted free of cost at government-run medical establishments.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said, “The Delhi government is once again misleading people by announcing that from next year 450 diagnostic tests will be done free of cost in Delhi government-run medical facilities. Currently 212 tests are done free of cost in mohalla clinics. But as per our information, no tests are being done at the mohalla clinics for the past two months, as the government has not paid the labs that have been outsourced the work. When they are not able to do 212 tests, how will they do 45o tests?”

The AAP did not comment on the matter.

The BJP also alleged that doctors and staff deployed at Mohalla clinics have not been given salaries since August and there are more than 70 mohalla clinics that have closed down.

BJP MLA and leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Around 72 mohalla clinics have closed down. The doctors and other staff working in Mohalla clinics have not been paid salaries after August month. The sanitation workers deployed at mohalla clinics have not been paid salaries for months. We have been to 17 mohalla clinics and spoken to the staff. The government should answer why tests are not being done at the mohalla clinics for the past few months.”

Bidhuri further added, “ It is shocking that employees at mohalla clinics are paying office expenses from their own pocket. The doctors have to spend on cleaning, ₹700 for Wi-Fi, drinking water, stationery, and other office expenses per month from their own pocket and the government pays them later.”